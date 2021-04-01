Over 100,000 Ammunition Rounds Found at House of Moscow Suburb Shooter - Investigators

At least 33 weapons and over 100,000 ammunition rounds were discovered in the house of the 61-year-old man who barricaded himself in the Moscow Region earlier this week and opened fire on national guard staffers, Olga Vradiy, a senior aide to the chief of the Russian Investigative Committee's regional department, said on Thursday

"To date, 29 units of automatic weapons, 4 pistols, and more than 100,000 ammunition rounds have been seized, the count of which has not yet been completed .

.. as well as other items that are important for the investigation," Vradiy told reporters.

On Tuesday, law enforcement officers arrived in a housing community in Mytishchi near Moscow to check if the 61-year-old local resident possessed weapons illegally. The man refused to let them inside the house and opened fire.

While storming the house one national guard staffer was injured. During the shootout, a fire broke out in the house. The suspect barricaded himself on the third floor and died in the fire.