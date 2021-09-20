UrduPoint.com

Over 100,000 Burundians Forced Out Of Homes By Natural Disasters In Past Years - Charity

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 12:10 PM

Over 100,000 Burundians Forced Out of Homes by Natural Disasters in Past Years - Charity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Natural hazards and disasters including floods, storms, and landslides have forced over 100,000 people to leave their homes in Burundi, a landlock country in the East Africa, in the last few years amid an increase in naturally occurring physical phenomena, a press release by Save the Children reported.

"At least 103,305 people have been forced from their homes by climate shocks in Burundi in recent years, where an increase in floods, storms, and landslides has led to a new displacement crisis," the international charity said.

In the last three years, all internal displacements were a result of natural disasters, mostly the rise of Lake Tanganyika, Africa's second largest lake. This amounts to 84% of people, the report states.

Lake Tanganyika rose 2,547.2 feet above sea level in April, compared to the average of 2,535.1 feet and thus destroyed hundreds of homes and farms.

Displacement camps are "overrun with children," the report notes adding that around 7,200 people are displaced, 7% of whom are babies under the age of one.

"In Gatumba camp, which is home to 3,000 flood-displaced people, over 80 percent of residents are children. Most are out of school and many are only eating one meal per day," the charity said.

Save the Children is asking the international community to provide humanitarian assistance to the country where around 2.8 million people, including 1.3 million children, are in need of food, clean water and shelter.

Related Topics

Africa Water Burundi April All From Million

Recent Stories

Naval Chief visits US to attend 24th Int’l Sea P ..

Naval Chief visits US to attend 24th Int’l Sea Power Symposium 2021

33 minutes ago
 UAE Embassy in Beirut holds seminar on Human Frate ..

UAE Embassy in Beirut holds seminar on Human Fraternity Document

41 minutes ago
 Security forces kill TTP terrorist commander in No ..

Security forces kill TTP terrorist commander in North Waziristan

52 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs honors winners of 4th edition of Inn ..

Dubai Customs honors winners of 4th edition of Innovator Award

55 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General and His UN Counterpart Discu ..

OIC Secretary General and His UN Counterpart Discuss OIC-UN Cooperation

55 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 228.62 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 228.62 million

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.