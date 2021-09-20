Over 100,000 Burundians Forced Out of Homes by Natural Disasters in Past Years - Charity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Natural hazards and disasters including floods, storms, and landslides have forced over 100,000 people to leave their homes in Burundi, a landlock country in the East Africa, in the last few years amid an increase in naturally occurring physical phenomena, a press release by Save the Children reported.

"At least 103,305 people have been forced from their homes by climate shocks in Burundi in recent years, where an increase in floods, storms, and landslides has led to a new displacement crisis," the international charity said.

In the last three years, all internal displacements were a result of natural disasters, mostly the rise of Lake Tanganyika, Africa's second largest lake. This amounts to 84% of people, the report states.

Lake Tanganyika rose 2,547.2 feet above sea level in April, compared to the average of 2,535.1 feet and thus destroyed hundreds of homes and farms.

Displacement camps are "overrun with children," the report notes adding that around 7,200 people are displaced, 7% of whom are babies under the age of one.

"In Gatumba camp, which is home to 3,000 flood-displaced people, over 80 percent of residents are children. Most are out of school and many are only eating one meal per day," the charity said.

Save the Children is asking the international community to provide humanitarian assistance to the country where around 2.8 million people, including 1.3 million children, are in need of food, clean water and shelter.