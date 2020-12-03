UrduPoint.com
Over 100,000 COVID-19 Patients Currently Hospitalized In US - COVID Tracking Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 06:20 AM

Over 100,000 COVID-19 Patients Currently Hospitalized in US - COVID Tracking Project

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The number of coronavirus patients, who currently remain in hospitals across the United States, has exceeded 100,000 for the first time since the start of the outbreak, the COVID Tracking Project said.

The exact number of hospitalized patients stands at 100,226.

This number is almost twice higher than during the first wave of the pandemic in spring. At the same time, the percentage of patients treated in hospitals is lower than in spring.

Some states reported that they were facing a shortage of hospital beds.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 64.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.4 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The United States remains the worst-hit nation both in terms of the number of cases (over 13.9 million) and fatalities (more than 273,000), JHU adds.

