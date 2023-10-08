Open Menu

Over 100,000 Displaced By Flash Floods In Southwest Somalia: UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Over 100,000 displaced by flash floods in southwest Somalia: UN

MOGADISHU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Flash floods caused by heavy rains on Wednesday have displaced 107,000 people in the Baidoa district in southwestern Somalia, the United Nations humanitarian agency said on Sunday.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said several houses were reportedly inundated, including makeshift shelters hosting over 86,700 internally displaced persons in 136 displacement sites in Baidoa city.

"The rains mark the beginning of the October to December rainy season in Somalia, expected to have above-normal rains and increased flooding due to the influence of the El-Nino conditions in Somalia," the OCHA said in its latest update.

The heavy rains and flooding have come following five seasons of drought that have displaced more than 1.4 million Somalis and killed 3.8 million livestock since mid-2021, according to the United Nations.

The OCHA said the majority of the displaced people have moved to higher ground, closer to their settlements. "Access to the affected areas remains a challenge as some roads are blocked due to the widespread flooding. Critical needs identified include relocation to safe sites, food, water, shelter, and medical assistance," OCHA said.

Related Topics

Somalia United Nations Water Drought October December Sunday Million Rains

Recent Stories

Under patronage of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, A ..

Under patronage of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi Poetry Festival to ta ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Afghan people and of ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Afghan people and offers condolences over earthqua ..

18 minutes ago
 UAE-Vietnam Joint Committee Meeting convened to ad ..

UAE-Vietnam Joint Committee Meeting convened to advance economic cooperation

18 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality launches world&#039;s first sys ..

Dubai Municipality launches world&#039;s first system for Certification, conform ..

2 hours ago
 Hotel establishments generated revenues of AED 26 ..

Hotel establishments generated revenues of AED 26 billion in the first seven mon ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally le ..

DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally leading projects in sustainabili ..

4 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australi ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

4 hours ago
 AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medici ..

AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medicine and diagnostic innovations

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

8 hours ago
 UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal i ..

UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal in Asian Games 2023

15 hours ago
 Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia ..

Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia to top World Cup Pool C

17 hours ago

More Stories From World