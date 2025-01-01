Open Menu

Over 100,000 Hotel Rooms Available In Nepal: Report

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2025 | 06:20 PM

KATHMANDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Nepal has a total of 116,100 rooms at hotels, resorts and homestays, with star hotels having 8,496 rooms, showed a government report released on Wednesday.

Non-star hotels have the highest number of rooms at 100,075, according to the National Statistics Office report.

It noted that the cost of staying at Nepal's hotels and resorts varies and an average of 50.37 U.S. Dollars and 54.33 dollars are needed respectively for a single-bed standard room at a star hotel and a resort.

Tourism is a key sector in Nepal, drawing many foreign tourists each year including mountaineers and trekkers.

