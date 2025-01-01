Over 100,000 Hotel Rooms Available In Nepal: Report
Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2025 | 06:20 PM
KATHMANDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Nepal has a total of 116,100 rooms at hotels, resorts and homestays, with star hotels having 8,496 rooms, showed a government report released on Wednesday.
Non-star hotels have the highest number of rooms at 100,075, according to the National Statistics Office report.
It noted that the cost of staying at Nepal's hotels and resorts varies and an average of 50.37 U.S. Dollars and 54.33 dollars are needed respectively for a single-bed standard room at a star hotel and a resort.
Tourism is a key sector in Nepal, drawing many foreign tourists each year including mountaineers and trekkers.
Recent Stories
Lahore Zoo visitors shocked over increase in tickets’ prices
Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agreement at Kohat Grand Jirga
At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd in New Orleans
Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nuclear installations, facilities
Ukraine halts Russian gas transit
Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 others dismissed from service
Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if sit-in continues in Karachi
Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians in Gaza
MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers nationwide
UAE leaders receive New Year greetings
Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival
More Stories From World
-
Over 100,000 hotel rooms available in Nepal: report4 minutes ago
-
Reforms to spur stronger economic performance in 2025: Kenyan President Ruto5 minutes ago
-
Russians call for 'peace' as they usher in New Year5 minutes ago
-
Unhappy New Year for Barca as club fails to register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor in squad5 minutes ago
-
China rings in 2025 with sports celebrations of tradition, health, and joy15 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli New Year strike45 minutes ago
-
South Korea investigators vow to execute Yoon arrest warrant55 minutes ago
-
10 dead, 30 injured as vehicle hits crowd in New Orleans: city authorities1 hour ago
-
Migrants crossing Channel to UK in 2024 soar by 25 percent2 hours ago
-
Syria's new information minister promises free press2 hours ago
-
South Korea to send Jeju Air crash black box to US2 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia dispatches first airlift of humanitarian aid to Syria2 hours ago