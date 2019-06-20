Over 100,000 Migrants Evaded Arrest After Entering US Illegally This Year - Border Patrol

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

More than 100,000 migrants illegally crossed into the United States and evaded arrest so far this year which marks a five-year high, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Chief Carla Provost said in congressional testimony on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) More than 100,000 migrants illegally crossed into the United States and evaded arrest so far this year which marks a five-year high, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Chief Carla Provost said in congressional testimony on Thursday.

"So far this year we have observed more than 100,000 people who have successfully evaded arrest, a five-year high in what we call 'got-aways,'" Provost told the House Homeland Security Committee . "These are just the ones that we know about. Even with DoD's [Department of Defense] support I fear that we are missing far many others."

Although the US Defense Department is contributing to border security with its surveillance services, it's only effective when combined with a timely law enforcement response, Provost said.

Provost said CBP is unable to have an effective law enforcement response since up to 60 percent of the agency's agents have been diverted from patrolling the border in order to process and care for the 435,000 migrant families and children that have crossed the border so far this year.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began to move toward the United States through Mexico last fall. US President Donald Trump called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

Last Friday, Trump announced that the United States and Mexico had reached a deal under which Washington would abandon plans to impose tariffs. The deal stipulates that Mexico will deploy its National Guard to its southern border and work to dismantle human smuggling networks.