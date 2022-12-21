MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) More than 100,000 people have received state awards during Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, with 120 of them getting the highest honorary title of Hero of the Russian Federation, the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"Over 100,000 people have been decorated with state awards, 120 of them have received the title of Hero of the Russian Federation. During the special operation, over 260,000 soldiers have gained combat experience," Shoigu said said at a collegium meeting at the Defense Ministry attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He underlined that Russia would continue the special operation in Ukraine until the full completion of its objectives.

Besides, the minister noted that partial mobilization had helped to improve combat capabilities of the Russian Armed Forces.

During the collegium meeting, Shoigu has also announced several proposals on the military reform, including the creation of new military districts and divisions, increasing draft age, improving composition and structure of the Russian armed forces.