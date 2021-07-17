UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 100,000 People March In Cuba In Support Of Government - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 10:27 PM

Over 100,000 People March in Cuba in Support of Government - Foreign Ministry

More than 100,000 people took to the streets in Cuba on Saturday to show support for the government and condemn last week's protests, the country's foreign ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) More than 100,000 people took to the streets in Cuba on Saturday to show support for the government and condemn last week's protests, the country's foreign ministry said.

"Over 100,000 people gathered together in the early morning, motivated by the desire to protect their country from foreign meddling as well as the turmoil that is created on the island to cause a social uproar that will lead to the political instability in the nation," the ministry tweeted.

On July 11, Cuba witnessed its largest protests since 1994, fueled by anger over shortages of basic goods. Thousands of people demanded free elections and the resolution of social issues. Other demands were connected with the shortage of medicines, as well as basic necessities.

In response, the supporters of the government and ruling Communist Party held counter-protests, following President Miguel Diaz-Canel's calls to take to the streets and repel provocations.

Related Topics

Resolution Shortage Lead Cuba July From Government

Recent Stories

CPO expresses firm commitment to implement electio ..

52 seconds ago

Protesters rally outside Cameroon president's Gene ..

53 seconds ago

PTI Gov brings petroleum levy to 'zero' level

20 minutes ago

Met office forecast light rain in Karachi

20 minutes ago

Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

20 minutes ago

Civil armed forces land in AJK to assist local civ ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.