Over 100,000 People March in Cuba in Support of Government - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) More than 100,000 people took to the streets in Cuba on Saturday to show support for the government and condemn last week's protests, the country's foreign ministry said.

"Over 100,000 people gathered together in the early morning, motivated by the desire to protect their country from foreign meddling as well as the turmoil that is created on the island to cause a social uproar that will lead to the political instability in the nation," the ministry tweeted.

On July 11, Cuba witnessed its largest protests since 1994, fueled by anger over shortages of basic goods. Thousands of people demanded free elections and the resolution of social issues. Other demands were connected with the shortage of medicines, as well as basic necessities.

In response, the supporters of the government and ruling Communist Party held counter-protests, following President Miguel Diaz-Canel's calls to take to the streets and repel provocations.