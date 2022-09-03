UrduPoint.com

Over 100,000 People Ordered To Evacuate In Japan As Typhoon Hinnamnor Approaches - Reports

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2022 | 08:30 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) More than 100,000 people in Japan's Okinawa prefecture have been instructed to evacuate as powerful typhoon Hinnamnor approaches, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday.

According to the report, evacuation orders have been issued for all households of Miyako and Ishigaki islands.

The typhoon, the 11th of the season, is currently 150 kilometers (93 miles) southeast of Ishigaki Island, Okinawa Prefecture. The typhoon is expected to approach the Sakishima Islands by Saturday evening.

By Monday, the typhoon could approach Kyushu Island and hit western Japan.

The pressure in the center of the typhoon is 955 hectopascal, and the wind speed in the center is 40 meters per second (131 feet per second), with gusts up to 55-70 meters per second.

Specialists warn that the height of waves at sea could reach 9-10 meters. Precipitation could exceed 100-120 millimeters per day in some of Japan's prefectures.

