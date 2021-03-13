Over 100,000 People Vaccinated Against COVID-19 in Ecuador - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2021) The number of people vaccinated against the coronavirus in Ecuador has surpassed 100,000, President Lenin Moreno said.

"Today, a year after the start of the fight against COVID-19, we are vaccinating people.

The number of those vaccinated in the country has already surpassed 100,000," Moreno wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

Ecuador has already reached agreements on the deliveries of vaccines against the coronavirus with the companies of Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Sinovac, as well as the COVAX international distribution initiative.

The country with a population of more than 17 million people is going to vaccinate about 2 million citizens by May 20.