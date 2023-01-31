Over 100,000 Philippine Prisoners Released From Overcrowded Jails in 2022 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) The Philippine authorities have partially solved the problem of overcrowded jails by prematurely releasing 103,000 prisoners in 2022, Philippine newspaper Inquirer reported on Tuesday, citing Interior Minister Benjamin Abalos Jr.

Around 6,288 or 10 % of the total jail population were released from the country's penitentiary facilities each month in 2022, the minister said.

"I know for sure that BJMP (Bureau of Jail Management and Penology) will not stop here. I know they'll continue to lead efforts to improve the living conditions of PDLs (persons deprived of liberty) in our country," Abalos Jr. was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

As many as 478 jail facilities in the Philippines are still filled to 367%, the minister added. For comparison, in 2001, more than 70 Philippine prisons were overcrowded by over 2,500 %, inspections revealed.