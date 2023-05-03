UrduPoint.com

Over 100,000 Refugees Crossed Borders As Result Of Conflict In Sudan - UN Official

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2023 | 11:24 PM

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is estimating the current situation in Sudan resulted in approximately 100,000 refugees, Principal Situation Coordinator in Darfur for UNHCR Toby Harward said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is estimating the current situation in Sudan resulted in approximately 100,000 refugees, Principal Situation Coordinator in Darfur for UNHCR Toby Harward said on Wednesday.

"With regards to displacement, the UNHCR is estimating that over 100,000 refugees have now crossed the borders," Harward told the briefing.

Harward said the conflict, if it continues, could end up producing 800,000 refugees.

The future of Sudan, he added, depends on the level of confidence between the local people and Sudanese institutions.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The parties to the conflict have introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires since then, but none has helped in settling the conflict yet.

According to the Sudanese Health Ministry, at least 550 people have been killed in the conflict, and nearly 5,000 have been injured.

