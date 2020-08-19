UrduPoint.com
Over 100,000 Tourists Visited Egyptian Resorts After Flight Resumption - Tourism Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) More than 100,000 foreign tourists have visited the Egyptian resorts of Sharm el Sheikh and Hurghada since July 1, when international flights with Egypt were resumed, the country's Tourism Ministry said.

"The number of tourists who arrived in Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh since July 1, the date of the resumption of international flights, has exceeded 100,000," the ministry said in a press release obtained by Sputnik.

The tourists came from Belarus, Ukraine, Switzerland, Hungary and Serbia, it said, adding that not a single tourist "tested positive [for the novel coronavirus disease]."

According to the Egyptian Health Ministry, as of Monday evening, more than 96,000 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the country, with nearly 5,200 deaths and over 60,000 recoveries.

