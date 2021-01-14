Over 100,000 Turkish Doctors Inoculated With Chinese Vaccine on 1st Vaccination Day - Koca

Over 100,000 medical staffers in Turkey were inoculated with China's CoronaVac on the first day of the vaccination campaign in their country, health minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Over 100,000 medical staffers in Turkey were inoculated with China's CoronaVac on the first day of the vaccination campaign in their country, health minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Koca gave a start to the vaccination campaign live, as he was vaccinated against COVID-19 with CoronaVac, developed by Chinese company SinoVac.

"As of now, over 100,000 medical staffers received the first dose of the vaccine. Turkey has a powerful infrastructure to implement the vaccination program," Koca said.

Turkey expects to received 50 million doses of the Chinese vaccine by the end of February. Apart from that, the government seeks purchasing 4.5 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine by the end of March.