UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 100Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered In Brazil - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 10:40 AM

Over 100Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered in Brazil - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The number of COVID-19 shots administered in Brazil has topped the landmark of 100 million, the Ministry of Health has announced.

"Brazil has crossed the landmark of 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine distributed across the country. The vaccination campaign is accelerating, the spread record must be broken in June!" the ministry tweeted late on Wednesday.

During his televised address, President Jair Bolsonaro said that all those willing to get vaccinated against the virus would receive COVID-19 shots until the end of the year.

Brazil is ranked fourth in the world in terms of the pace of the mass vaccination campaign. According to the latest data, some 22.6 million people ” or roughly 10.6% of the 211 million-strong population ” have been fully inoculated so far.

Related Topics

World Brazil All Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAEâ€™s offer to host COP 28 is strong signal from ..

8 hours ago

UAE stocks close in green amid increased market li ..

9 hours ago

AED54.8 bn investments by UAE banks in held-to-mat ..

10 hours ago

UAE looking to close group gap with first win agai ..

10 hours ago

IHC seeks complaint details from FIA against journ ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.