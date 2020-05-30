UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 10.3Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted In Russia - Watchdog

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 12:22 PM

Over 10.3Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia - Watchdog

Over 10.3 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and 307,000 people across the country remain under medical monitoring as suspected carriers of the virus, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) Over 10.3 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and 307,000 people across the country remain under medical monitoring as suspected carriers of the virus, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Saturday.

"Over 10.3 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the Russian Federation. A total of 307,000 people remain under medical monitoring," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

As many as 315,000 tests have been conducted in the country over the past 24 hours, the watchdog specified.

Related Topics

Russia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Huawei Enterprise BG Maintain Growth Trend in Indu ..

9 minutes ago

16 minutes ago

Mishustin Signs Decree to Allocate 10.9Bln Rubles ..

29 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 1,395 deaths with 66, 457 cases o ..

41 minutes ago

Armed dacoits injure citizen in dacoity

40 minutes ago

FDI increases 126.8% to $2.281 billion in July-Apr ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.