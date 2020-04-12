UrduPoint.com
Over 10,500 COVID19 Cases Confirmed In South Korea, 32 Of Them In Past 24 Hours - KCDC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 07:20 AM

Over 10,500 COVID19 Cases Confirmed in South Korea, 32 of Them in Past 24 Hours - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) More than 10,500 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in South Korea, 32 new cases and three new deaths from COVID-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The number of recovered individuals now stands at 7,368 with 125 people having been released from hospitals in the past 24 hours, KCDC said on Sunday. The total COVID-19 death toll in the country is 214.

In the past 24 hours, 24 imported coronavirus cases were registered in South Korea.

The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country is 10,512.

On Saturday, KCDC said that there were 10,480 confirmed coronavirus cases in South Korea and the death toll was 211.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a pandemic on March 11. According to the Johns Hopkins University count, over 1.7 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally and more than 108,000 people have died from COVID-19.

