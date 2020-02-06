UrduPoint.com
Over 10,500 Doctors Arrive In Hubei Province To Fight Coronavirus - Vice Governor

Over 10,500 Doctors Arrive in Hubei Province to Fight Coronavirus - Vice Governor

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) More than 10,500 doctors from across China have arrived in the central province of Hubei to help local medical staff in the fight against the rampant coronavirus outbreak, Vice Governor Yang Yunyan said on Thursday.

"As of Wednesday night, 10,569 doctors across 107 medical teams from various Chinese provinces and military forces have arrived in Hubei to help treat the infected," Yang said at a press conference.

The overwhelming majority of doctors - 9,061 - were dispatched in Wuhan, Hubai's capital where the virus is believed to have originated, while the rest were sent to 10 other cities, he said.

There are 163 special medical centers across Hubei for treating coronavirus-caused pneumonia with close to 30,000 isolated beds. Some of these facilities were built from scratch in a matter of days as the virus spread accelerated over the past month.

Earlier this week, medical staff in the infection-affected areas took to social media to decry shortage of protective items, such as masks, goggles and suits amid daily exposure to infected patients.

