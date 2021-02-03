Over 106,000 Argentinians Receive Both Doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - Ministry

Some 106,208 people have received two components of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in Argentina, the health ministry of the Latin American nation said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Some 106,208 people have received two components of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in Argentina, the health ministry of the Latin American nation said.

"To date, 372,350 doses of the first component [of Sputnik V vaccine] have been distributed and, according to the reports to the information system, a total of 283,791 people have been vaccinated with the first dose, while 238,605 doses of the second component have been distributed and 106,208 people have received the vaccine, completing a vaccination scheme in this way," the ministry said in a release on Tuesday.

Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Epidemiology and Microbiology Center, was the world's first vaccine against COVID-19, registered by the Russian health ministry on August 11. The vaccine consists of two components that are applied to a person with an interval of 21 days.

Argentina started its vaccination campaign at the end of December 2020, becoming the first country in Latin America that authorized and purchased Russia's Sputnik V.