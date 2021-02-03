UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 106,000 Argentinians Receive Both Doses Of Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 01:42 PM

Over 106,000 Argentinians Receive Both Doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - Ministry

Some 106,208 people have received two components of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in Argentina, the health ministry of the Latin American nation said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Some 106,208 people have received two components of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in Argentina, the health ministry of the Latin American nation said.

"To date, 372,350 doses of the first component [of Sputnik V vaccine] have been distributed and, according to the reports to the information system, a total of 283,791 people have been vaccinated with the first dose, while 238,605 doses of the second component have been distributed and 106,208 people have received the vaccine, completing a vaccination scheme in this way," the ministry said in a release on Tuesday.

Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Epidemiology and Microbiology Center, was the world's first vaccine against COVID-19, registered by the Russian health ministry on August 11. The vaccine consists of two components that are applied to a person with an interval of 21 days.

Argentina started its vaccination campaign at the end of December 2020, becoming the first country in Latin America that authorized and purchased Russia's Sputnik V.

Related Topics

World Russia Argentina August December 2020

Recent Stories

PHA suspends two officials for negligence over scu ..

2 minutes ago

OPPO Pakistan becomes the Proud Sponsor of Peshawa ..

18 minutes ago

Five POs arrested in sargodha

3 minutes ago

1384 applications addressed in open kutcheris

25 minutes ago

NCOC initiates national immunisation drive among a ..

25 minutes ago

Japan's Cabinet Reaffirms G7 Demand to Release Nav ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.