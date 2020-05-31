UrduPoint.com
Over 10.6Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted In Russia - Watchdog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 01:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) Over 10.6 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and 305,000 people across the country remain under medical monitoring as suspected carriers of the virus, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Sunday.

"Over 10.6 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the Russian Federation. A total of 305,000 people remain under medical monitoring," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

As many as 327,000 tests have been conducted in the country over the past 24 hours, the watchdog specified.

