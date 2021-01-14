Over 10Mln Americans Vaccinated for COVID-19 in Latest Official Count - Health Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The first of the two-dose coronavirus vaccines have been administered to 10.3 million people in the United States, about one third of the total made available thus far, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on its COVID-19 Data Tracker website on Wednesday.

The site tallied 29,380,125 doses distributed to US states and territories thus far with shots given to 10,278,462 thus far, the CDC said.

The vaccine effort lags behind predictions by the Trump administration in November 2020 that 20 million people would receive inoculations in December followed by 25-to-30 million each month thereafter.

Two vaccines approved by the US authorities thus far - by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna - require a second dose several weeks later to achieve a 95 percent immunity claimed by both vaccine makers

The slow rollout prompted the United States this week to expand eligibility from an initial cadre of nursing home residents and healthcare workers to everyone age 65 and over in an attempt to speed things up.

President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to vaccinate a million people daily during his first 100 days in office.