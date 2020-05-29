UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 10Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted In Russia - Watchdog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 12:27 PM

Over 10Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia - Watchdog

Over 10 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and 305,000 people across the country remain under medical monitoring as suspected carriers of the virus, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Over 10 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and 305,000 people across the country remain under medical monitoring as suspected carriers of the virus, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday.

"Over 10 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the Russian Federation. A total of 305,000 people remain under medical monitoring," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

As many as 299,000 tests have been conducted in the country over the past 24 hours, the watchdog specified.

Related Topics

Russia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NAB Court issues arrest warrants of Nawaz Sharif i ..

10 minutes ago

Car to Carry Out 2019-Like Attack in Kashmir Belon ..

4 minutes ago

French April consumer spending plunges 34% vs Febr ..

4 minutes ago

Lok Virsa striving to preserve cultural heritage

3 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

3 minutes ago

146 stranded Pakistanis arrive city through specia ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.