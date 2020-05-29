Over 10Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia - Watchdog

(@FahadShabbir)

Over 10 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and 305,000 people across the country remain under medical monitoring as suspected carriers of the virus, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) Over 10 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and 305,000 people across the country remain under medical monitoring as suspected carriers of the virus, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday.

"Over 10 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the Russian Federation. A total of 305,000 people remain under medical monitoring," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

As many as 299,000 tests have been conducted in the country over the past 24 hours, the watchdog specified.