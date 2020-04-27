Over 10Mln Masks Flown to Germany From China

The world's largest cargo aircraft flew 10.3 million medical masks to Germany from China and was received by the defense minister at a televised ceremony on Monday

Mask shipments are overseen by the German military, which chartered the Antonov An-225. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said another 15 million masks were due later.

"It is a special day for me. The world's largest cargo plane has landed here with a shipment of more than 10 million masks from China," she told reporters at the Leipzig airport.

Germany began easing the coronavirus lockdown last week. Citizens are required to wear masks on public transports and in stores in most states. The government promised to supply them to pharmacies.