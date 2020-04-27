UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 10Mln Masks Flown To Germany From China

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:06 PM

Over 10Mln Masks Flown to Germany From China

The world's largest cargo aircraft flew 10.3 million medical masks to Germany from China and was received by the defense minister at a televised ceremony on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The world's largest cargo aircraft flew 10.3 million medical masks to Germany from China and was received by the defense minister at a televised ceremony on Monday.

Mask shipments are overseen by the German military, which chartered the Antonov An-225. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said another 15 million masks were due later.

"It is a special day for me. The world's largest cargo plane has landed here with a shipment of more than 10 million masks from China," she told reporters at the Leipzig airport.

Germany began easing the coronavirus lockdown last week. Citizens are required to wear masks on public transports and in stores in most states. The government promised to supply them to pharmacies.

Related Topics

World China German Germany Leipzig From Government Million Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTCL Group contributes Rs.100 Million toPM’s COV ..

1 hour ago

Umar Akmal banned from all cricket for three years

2 hours ago

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi, Korean Defence Minister discuss defenc ..

2 hours ago

Qatar Reports Record 957 New COVID-19 Cases Over P ..

1 minute ago

MPA urges Commissioner Karachi for action against ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.