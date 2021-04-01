UrduPoint.com
Over 10Mln Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Sets Are Available For Russians - Scientist

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 03:20 PM

Over 10Mln Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Sets Are Available for Russians - Scientist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Over 10 million sets of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus are available in the Russian market, Inna Dolzhikova, the head of the Ivanovskiy Institute of Virology's Laboratory of the Russian State Collection of Viruses, said on Thursday.

"The Russian population has access to the vaccine. As of March 31, 2021, over 10 million sets of the vaccine have entered civil circulation," Dolzhikova said.

