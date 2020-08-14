(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) More than 11 percent, or almost 137,000 COVID-19 tests, taken between March 26 and August 12 by the Helix medical network of laboratories in Russia came back positive, the company said on Thursday.

In total, Helix performed 1.16 million tests for COVID-19 during this time. Meanwhile, the number of positive test results in Russia dropped from 9.31 percent to 7.38 percent within the past month.

The share of positive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for the coronavirus was the highest in the city of St. Petersburg. From a total of 375,000 conducted tests, 12.08 percent were positive.

Moscow came in second with 7.41 percent of positive results from 256,000 performed tests.

The medical company also noted that about 17.5 percent of tested people developed antibodies to the coronavirus disease in the same period of time.

The laboratories has performed a total of 243,000 antibody tests. The republics of Ingushetia (44.08 percent), Dagestan (42.08 percent) and North Ossetia (39.57 percent) showed the highest rates in terms of the number of people with detected COVID-19 antibodies.

Russia has so far registered 907,758 cases of coronavirus, with a total death toll of 15,384.