MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) As many as 115 officials from 73 countries have expressed their willingness to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi on August 5, Nezameddin Mousavi, the Iranian parliament's presiding board chief, said on Monday.

"Based on the information available so far, 115 officials from 73 countries have announced their readiness to attend the inauguration ceremony; among these officials, 10 heads of state, 20 speakers of parliament, 11 foreign ministers, 10 other ministers from different countries, as well as special envoys and vice-speakers of parliaments, commission chairpersons and parliamentary delegations will attend the ceremony," Mousavi said as quoted by the Fars news Agency.

In addition, the heads and officials of eleven international and regional organizations, including the European Union, OPEC, the UN and others, declared their intention to participate in the ceremony, Mousavi specified.

Raisi won the Iranian presidential election, which took place on June 18, with roughly 62% of the vote, or nearly 18 million votes.