UrduPoint.com

Over 110 Foreign Officials Ready To Attend Swearing-In Of Iran's New President -Parliament

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 05:10 PM

Over 110 Foreign Officials Ready to Attend Swearing-In of Iran's New President -Parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) As many as 115 officials from 73 countries have expressed their willingness to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi on August 5, Nezameddin Mousavi, the Iranian parliament's presiding board chief, said on Monday.

"Based on the information available so far, 115 officials from 73 countries have announced their readiness to attend the inauguration ceremony; among these officials, 10 heads of state, 20 speakers of parliament, 11 foreign ministers, 10 other ministers from different countries, as well as special envoys and vice-speakers of parliaments, commission chairpersons and parliamentary delegations will attend the ceremony," Mousavi said as quoted by the Fars news Agency.

In addition, the heads and officials of eleven international and regional organizations, including the European Union, OPEC, the UN and others, declared their intention to participate in the ceremony, Mousavi specified.

Raisi won the Iranian presidential election, which took place on June 18, with roughly 62% of the vote, or nearly 18 million votes.

Related Topics

Election United Nations Parliament Vote European Union June August From Million

Recent Stories

Soldier martyred in fight against terrorists in No ..

Soldier martyred in fight against terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

9 minutes ago
 Over 400 local, global entities compete for 8th ed ..

Over 400 local, global entities compete for 8th edition of Sharjah Government Co ..

17 minutes ago
 Qureshi calls on Arab Parliament's delegation

Qureshi calls on Arab Parliament's delegation

18 minutes ago
 Amnesty International asks govt to allow Aurat Mar ..

Amnesty International asks govt to allow Aurat March in Faisalabad

23 minutes ago
 Weightlifter Hubbard becomes first trans woman at ..

Weightlifter Hubbard becomes first trans woman at Olympics

5 minutes ago
 Poland grants humanitarian visa to Belarus Olympic ..

Poland grants humanitarian visa to Belarus Olympic athlete

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.