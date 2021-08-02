UrduPoint.com

Over 110 Foreign Officials Ready To Attend Swearing-In Of Iran's New President -Parliament

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 07:06 PM

Over 110 Foreign Officials Ready to Attend Swearing-In of Iran's New President -Parliament

As many as 115 officials from 73 countries have expressed their willingness to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi on August 5, Nezameddin Mousavi, the Iranian parliament's presiding board chief, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) As many as 115 officials from 73 countries have expressed their willingness to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi on August 5, Nezameddin Mousavi, the Iranian parliament's presiding board chief, said on Monday.

"Based on the information available so far, 115 officials from 73 countries have announced their readiness to attend the inauguration ceremony; among these officials, 10 heads of state, 20 speakers of parliament, 11 foreign ministers, 10 other ministers from different countries, as well as special envoys and vice-speakers of parliaments, commission chairpersons and parliamentary delegations will attend the ceremony," Mousavi said as quoted by the Fars News Agency.

In addition, the heads and officials of eleven international and regional organizations, including the European Union, OPEC, the UN and others, declared their intention to participate in the ceremony, Mousavi specified.

On August 3, Raisi will attend an endorsement ceremony in the presence of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Iranian Tasnim news agency reported. According to the news, all airports in the country's capital, Tehran, will be closed during the ceremony from 10:00 to 12:00 local time (08:30 to 10:30 GMT). The only exception will be Imam Khomeini International Airport, the news added.

Last week, Tasnim also said that airports in Tehran and its vicinity will be closed during the Thursday ceremony for security reasons from 16:30 to 19:00 local time.

Raisi won the Iranian presidential election, which took place on June 18, with roughly 62% of the vote, or nearly 18 million votes.

Related Topics

Election United Nations Parliament Vote European Union Tehran June August All From Million Airport

Recent Stories

DNA of prime suspect in minor girl molestation-mur ..

DNA of prime suspect in minor girl molestation-murder case returns positive: Adv ..

17 seconds ago
 Punjab to participate in Dubai expo: Mian Aslam

Punjab to participate in Dubai expo: Mian Aslam

19 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab seeks report on loss of huma ..

Chief Minister Punjab seeks report on loss of human lives

20 seconds ago
 Educationist condemns lockdown of IIOJK

Educationist condemns lockdown of IIOJK

22 seconds ago
 The Bank of Punjab and McDonald’s Pakistan signs ..

The Bank of Punjab and McDonald’s Pakistan signs MoU for installation of ATMs ..

49 minutes ago
 UAE-Jordanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee h ..

UAE-Jordanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee holds remote meeting

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.