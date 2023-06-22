Open Menu

Over 110 Migrants Rescued Near Spain's Canary Islands - Emergency Service

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 03:10 PM

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Spanish rescuers recovered 114 migrants aboard two small boats in waters near the Canary Islands overnight to Thursday, the Canary Emergency and Security Coordination Center said.

"Overnight, emergency services assisted 114 migrants traveling in two boats," the center wrote on social media.

This included assistance provided to 53 migrants rescued near Lanzarote island and 61 near Gran Canaria.

Spanish media reported on Wednesday that 37 migrants died that day after more than 12 hours of waiting for rescuers at two sea spots: 130 kilometers (80 miles) off the coast of Gran Canaria and 64 kilometers off the Western Sahara.

According to International Organization for Migration data, as of June 19, of the 81,973 total migrant arrivals in Europe this year, 74,590 were arrivals by sea while 1,380 migrants died or went missing on the way.

