Over 110 Migrants Went to Their Countries From Belarus on Monday - Interior Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The Belarusian Interior Ministry said that 118 migrants left to their countries of origin from Minsk on Monday, adding that another group of migrants will leave Belarus on Tuesday.

"Just yesterday, 118 people left the Minsk National Airport Minsk, this work continues every day ... These 118 people flew out on an individual basis, the internal affairs bodies, border troops assisted them in processing documents and passing through the state border," Alexey Begun, the head of the Department of Citizenship and Migration at the ministry, told reporters, adding that another group of migrants is currently at the Minsk airport and is waiting for departure.

The official also mentioned that migrants who are located at the Belarusian-Polish border "have not applied for a refugee status or additional protection" in Belarus.

Belarus, together with the International Organization for Migration and the UN Refugee Agency, is working out measures to resolve the migration crisis, the ministry added.