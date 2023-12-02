Over 110 nations commit to triple renewable energy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) More than 110 countries have signed up to a commitment to triple the world's renewable energy capacity by 2030, the COP28 climate talks UAE hosts said Saturday.

The countries will "work together" to bring global renewable energy generation capacity to at least 11,000 gigawatts by the end of the decade, said the COP28 presidency in Dubai.

"They also commit to work together in order to collectively double the global average annual rate of energy efficiency improvements" to more than four percent per year, it said.

COP28 president Sultan Al Jaber said 117 countries had signed up, one more than previously announced by the hosts of UN negotiations, though the final number was expected to grow.

"But I do need more, and I'm kindly requesting all parties to come on board as soon as possible please. This can and will help transition the world away from unabated coal," Jaber said.

The European Union first appealed for the new target earlier this year, and the cause has since been taken up by COP28 hosts the United Arab Emirates, then the G7 and G20 groups of nations.

However, the commitments are non-binding.

Scaling up wind, solar and other renewable energies are crucial to the global goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The pledge to triple renewable energy sends "a very strong message to investors and financial markets" that "the whole world is moving towards that goal", European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told AFP.

"I'm confident that we will reach that goal. The point where we still have to work very hard (on) is speed," she said.

The nearly 200 nations negotiating a COP28 climate deal face tougher talks over the next two weeks on the fate of fossil fuels.

