Over 110 Palestinians Injured in Friday Clashes in West Bank, Gaza Strip - Red Crescent

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) The number of Palestinians, who were injured in Friday clashes with the Israeli troops in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, Erab Fuqaha, the spokeswoman for the Palestine Red Crescent Society, told Sputnik.

On Friday, the West Bank was engulfed in massive protests against the Middle East peace plan, proposed by US President Donald Trump.

"97 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli servicemen in the cities of Ramallah, Al-Bireh, Qalqilya, Jericho and Hebron in the West Bank," Fuqaha said on late Friday.

According to the spokeswoman, the Palestinian protesters were injured with live and rubber bullets as well as suffered from the use of tear gas.

"In the Gaza Strip, 14 Palestinians were injured in clashes with the Israeli army on the borders of the enclave. 10 people injured with live bullets have been hospitalized," Fuqaha added.

On Tuesday, Trump laid out his so-called deal of the century alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, setting the terms for a future peace deal between Israel and Palestine. Netanyahu has supported the deal, while Palestinian politicians have condemned the agreement, vowing to reject it unequivocally.

The peace deal proposes a two-state solution to settle the Israel-Palestine conflict, but also recognizes Israeli settlements established in the West Bank. According to the deal, the Palestinian state would not receive the whole of East Jerusalem. Instead, Palestine would receive a handful of neighborhoods that would be outside of a security barrier constructed by Israel, which will, in fact, serve as a border between the Israeli and Palestinian territories.