UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 110 Palestinians Injured In Friday Clashes In West Bank, Gaza Strip - Red Crescent

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 12:27 PM

Over 110 Palestinians Injured in Friday Clashes in West Bank, Gaza Strip - Red Crescent

The number of Palestinians, who were injured in Friday clashes with the Israeli troops in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, Erab Fuqaha, the spokeswoman for the Palestine Red Crescent Society, told Sputnik

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) The number of Palestinians, who were injured in Friday clashes with the Israeli troops in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, Erab Fuqaha, the spokeswoman for the Palestine Red Crescent Society, told Sputnik.

On Friday, the West Bank was engulfed in massive protests against the Middle East peace plan, proposed by US President Donald Trump.

"97 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli servicemen in the cities of Ramallah, Al-Bireh, Qalqilya, Jericho and Hebron in the West Bank," Fuqaha said on late Friday.

According to the spokeswoman, the Palestinian protesters were injured with live and rubber bullets as well as suffered from the use of tear gas.

"In the Gaza Strip, 14 Palestinians were injured in clashes with the Israeli army on the borders of the enclave. 10 people injured with live bullets have been hospitalized," Fuqaha added.

On Tuesday, Trump laid out his so-called deal of the century alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, setting the terms for a future peace deal between Israel and Palestine. Netanyahu has supported the deal, while Palestinian politicians have condemned the agreement, vowing to reject it unequivocally.

The peace deal proposes a two-state solution to settle the Israel-Palestine conflict, but also recognizes Israeli settlements established in the West Bank. According to the deal, the Palestinian state would not receive the whole of East Jerusalem. Instead, Palestine would receive a handful of neighborhoods that would be outside of a security barrier constructed by Israel, which will, in fact, serve as a border between the Israeli and Palestinian territories.

Related Topics

Injured Century Prime Minister Army Israel Palestine Washington Gaza Trump Bank Jerusalem Ramallah Middle East Border Gas From Agreement

Recent Stories

Ambassador Khalilzad discussed U.S. efforts to fac ..

17 minutes ago

Tanzanian politician barred from US for rights 'vi ..

13 minutes ago

Passengers entering Pakistan to submit a Health De ..

13 minutes ago

US Arrests Suspected Leader of Al-Qaeda's Iraqi Ce ..

13 minutes ago

UN increasingly concerned over outbreak of crop-ea ..

13 minutes ago

Maligning opponents through fake news hallmark of ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.