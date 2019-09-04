Over 110 terrorists neutralized in August

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Turkey "neutralized" 117 terrorists during counter-terrorism operations across the country in August, the country's deputy interior minister said on Wednesday.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Ismail Catakli, also Interior Ministry spokesman, told a monthly briefing that some 117 terrorists were neutralized in AugustIn its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.