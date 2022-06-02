UrduPoint.com

Over 110 US Military Facilities To Be Built In Poland In Next 10 Years - Ambassador

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2022 | 04:10 PM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The United States plans to build over 110 military facilities in Poland in the next 10 years, US ambassador in Warsaw Mark Brzezinski said on Thursday.

The diplomat attended a ceremonial breaking of the ground to formally begin a construction project of a military warehouse in Poland's Powidz. During the ceremony, Brzezinski said that it is planned to build 110 similar facilities in the next 10 years.

