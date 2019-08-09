UrduPoint.com
Over 110 Violent Crimes Noted Against Asylum Seekers Returning From US To Mexico - Report

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) US human rights activists have noted the more than 110 violent crimes against asylum seekers who have returned from the United States to Mexico under President Donald Trump immigration policy, a Human Rights First report revealed on Thursday.

"There are more than 110 publicly reported cases of rape, kidnapping, sexual exploitation, assault and other violent attacks against asylum seekers returned to Mexico under [the Trump administration's] Migrants Protection Protocol (MPP)," the report said.

Human Rights First said the reported cases are likely only the tip of the iceberg and the abuse of asylum seekers is greater.

"The vast majority of returned asylum seekers have not been interviewed by researchers or journalists," the report said.

Human Rights First also said US authorities are returning asylum seekers to unsafe places in Mexico where they can face violence.

"DHS [Department of Homeland Security] returned a 27-year-old asylum seeker from Nicaragua with severe injuries she sustained during beatings by members of a paramilitary force, even though the woman required a wheelchair and medical attention while in custody," the report said.

The information in report was arrived at from interviews with dozens of asylum seekers, their attorneys and Mexican officials as well as reviews of more than 170 court hearings, Human Rights First said. The watchdog said US officials did not respond to requests for interviews.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began moving toward the United States through Mexico last fall. Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds for constructing a border wall to stem the tide of illegal immigration in the United States.

