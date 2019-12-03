(@FahadShabbir)

At least 1,159 suspects have been arrested in the capital Ankara as part of an anti-drug operation in November, police said on Tuesday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :At least 1,159 suspects have been arrested in the capital Ankara as part of an anti-drug operation in November, police said on Tuesday.

Police also seized 118,850 opiate drugs, 51 kilograms (112 Pounds) skunk, and 12 kg (26.

45 lbs) hashish. Some 171 of those arrested were remanded into custody, the police added.

In a separate operation in Turkey's central province of Konya, two suspects were arrested, police said. Police also seized 5,488 opiate drugs from an apartment.