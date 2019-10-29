UrduPoint.com
Over 1,100 People Remain Hospitalized Amid Nationwide Chile Protests - Rights Watchdog

Tue 29th October 2019 | 11:10 AM

As many as 1,132 people have been wounded and currently remain in hospitals since October 17 amid massive unrest in Chile, the country's National Human Rights Institute said, adding that over the half of those injured have gunshot wounds

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) As many as 1,132 people have been wounded and currently remain in hospitals since October 17 amid massive unrest in Chile, the country's National Human Rights Institute said, adding that over the half of those injured have gunshot wounds.

"The data is collected directly by the National Institute of Human Rights in the course of monitoring the rallies, police stations and hospitals from October 17 to 21:30 Monday [00:30 GMT Tuesday]," the organization wrote on Twitter.

According to the National Human Rights Institute, out of a total of 1,132 people remaining hospitalized, 595 people have gunshot wounds, while 127 have eye injuries.

The watchdog said that 3,535 protesters, including 593 women and 375 minors, were detained over the last 11 days of protests.

On Monday, thousands of people renewed rallies across the country to protest against government's policies.

La Tercera newspaper reported that the protests resulted in numerous cases of fire and looting in the capital city and the country's regions. The Monday protests were staged despite the fact that Chilean President Sebastian Pinera replaced key ministers, including the interior and finance ministers earlier that day.

Chile has been mired in protests since October 6, when the authorities increased subway fares. What started as peaceful public demonstrations has turned into wider discontent with social policies and violent clashes with law enforcement agencies. At least 19 people have been killed as a result of the unrest.

The country's authorities have since proposed a series of measures to calm the protesters, promising to allocate $1.2 billion to solve social problems. They have also introduced a curfew in a number of cities, yet protesters frequently defy it.

