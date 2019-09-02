UrduPoint.com
Over 1,100 Protesters Detained By Hong Kong Police Since June - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 06:38 PM

Over 1,100 protesters have been detained since June amid ongoing rallies in Hong Kong against the city's controversial extradition bill, Assistant Police Commissioner Mak Chin-ho said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Over 1,100 protesters have been detained since June amid ongoing rallies in Hong Kong against the city's controversial extradition bill, Assistant Police Commissioner Mak Chin-ho said on Monday.

"According to the latest information, a total of 159 people were detained over the weekend for participating in unauthorized demonstrations, the possession of offensive arms, attacks on police officers and interference with police actions. Since June, a total of 1,117 people were detained," he said.

The official added that two policemen were injured in recent clashes with the protesters last weekend.

On Saturday, violent confrontations between police and activists erupted near government offices in the Admiralty district. The violence then spread to the districts of Mong Kok, Causeway Bay, and Tsim Sha Tsui and continued late into the night.

The protesters tried to block roads and public transport links to the Hong Kong airport.

The mass protests in Hong Kong initially began in early June as a reaction to proposed amendments to the city's extradition laws but over the months have grown into a full-blown opposition movement.� Although the Hong Kong authorities have announced the indefinite suspension of the initiative, the demonstrators continue to call for its complete withdrawal for consideration and demand the resignation of Chief Executive Carrie Lam, the retraction of the government's classification of the violent clashes as riots, an independent inquiry into police violence and the release of everyone arrested during the conflict.

