Over 1,100 Refugees Returned to Stepanakert Over Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Russian peacekeepers escorted another column of buses that took refugees to Stepanakert, the capital of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, and the total number of people who returned to the city increased by more than 1,100 over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The safety of the movement of buses across the contact line for the return of civilians to their homes in Stepanakert was ensured by Russian military personnel. More than 1,100 people returned to their homes over the past day ... Since November 14, more than 7,000 residents who had previously left their homes have returned to Stepanakert," the ministry said in a statement.