Over 1,100 Rescued In Multi-country Operation Against Abducting, Selling People

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 12:49 PM

Over 1,100 rescued in multi-country operation against abducting, selling people

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :A total of 1,147 foreign abductees, including 1,130 women and 17 children, have been rescued in China thanks to a multinational crackdown on abducting and selling people, Chinese police said Friday.

The operation jointly conducted by China and five other countries from July to December 2018 saw the investigation of a total of 760 cases of abducting and selling people and marriage fraud and the arrest of 1,332 criminal suspects, including 262 foreigners, officials of the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said at a press conference in Beijing.

The joint action featured information sharing and coordinated moves among police agencies of China, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam and Thailand.

It was carried out against the background that in a number of cases in recent years criminals inside and outside China colluded to abduct some women from neighboring countries into China in the name of job introduction, tourism and marriage and sold them as wives, said Guo Lin, an MPS spokesperson.

