Over 1,100 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:54 PM

More than 1,100 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) More than 1,100 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 1,122 refugees returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states, including 344 people, among them 103 women and 175 children, from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 778 people, among them 233 women and 397 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its bulletin.

Meanwhile, Syrian engineering units removed mines from 2 hectares (4.9 acres) of land, destroying 30 explosive devices, it added.

The Syrian military conflict started in 2011, causing massive out-migration and internal displacement. There are over 6.6 million Syrians registered as refugees seeking asylum in 45 countries all over the world as of June 3, 2019, the UN estimates. Lebanon and Jordan are among the most popular destinations for Syrian refugees, together with Turkey and Iraq.

