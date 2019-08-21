UrduPoint.com
Over 1,100 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Over 1,100 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Over 1,100 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 1,166 refugees returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 415 people (including 125 women and 212 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 751 people (including 225 women and 383 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

The center added that it had held one humanitarian operation over the given period, delivering around 2.

4 tonnes of food to residents of a settlement in Aleppo.

According to the bulletin, Syrian engineering units defused 33 explosive devices, clearing 2.1 hectares (5.1 acres) of the territory of Deraa and Damascus from mines.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that have been seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.

