Over 1,100 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Wed 25th September 2019 | 01:10 PM

Over 1,100 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Over 1,100 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 1,104 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 386 people (including 116 women and 197 children) from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 718 people (including 215 women and 366 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Apart from that, one internally displaced Syrian has returned to the place of his permanent residence over the given period, the center added.

Seven residential buildings, a water-pumping station and a bakery have been restored over the past 24 hours.

Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 2.5 hectares (6.17 acres) of land, destroying 35 explosive devices over the same period, according to the center.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.

