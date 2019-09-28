UrduPoint.com
Over 1,100 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past Day - Russian Military

Over 1,100 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Over 1,100 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 1,108 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 438 people (including 132 women and 223 children) from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 670 people (including 201 women and 342 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

No humanitarian actions were carried out by the Russian military over the given period, the bulletin said.

Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 2.4 hectares (5.93 acres) of land, destroying 30 explosive devices, according to the center.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.

