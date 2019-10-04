Over 1,100 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Over 1,100 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Friday

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 1,101 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 388 people (including 117 women and 198 children) from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 713 people (including 214 women and 364 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 2.3 hectares (5.6 acres) of land, destroying 37 explosive devices, over the same period, according to the center.

Additionally, the ministry stated that the Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce had registered 30 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side had recorded 22 truce breaches.

"The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire has registered 30 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 11 in Idlib, eight in Hama, seven in Latakia and four in Aleppo. The Turkish side has registered 22 cases of firing in the [Syrian] provinces: 12 in Hama, seven in Idlib and three in Latakia," the center said in its daily bulletin.

The Russian military has not held any humanitarian operations over the given period, according to the center.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.