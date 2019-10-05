Over 1,100 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 02:41 PM

Over 1,100 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 1,187 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states: 365 people (including 110 women and 186 children) from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while 822 people (including 247 women and 419 children) returned from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 2.2 hectares (5.4 acres) of land, destroying 31 explosive devices over the same period, the center said.

The Russian military has not held any humanitarian operations over the given period, according to the center.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in the conflict-affected Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

