UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1,100 Syrians Return Home From Lebanon, Jordan Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 05:28 PM

Over 1,100 Syrians Return Home From Lebanon, Jordan Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

More than 1,100 Syrian refugees have returned home from Lebanon and Jordan over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) More than 1,100 Syrian refugees have returned home from Lebanon and Jordan over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin on Friday.

"Over the past day, in total 1,167 refugees returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states, including from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus, Talkalakh checkpoints - 415 people (125 women and 212 children), and from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint - 752 people (226 women and 384 children)," the bulletin said.

Moreover, the Syrian Armed Forces cleared areas in Damascus and Daraa provinces from mines. In total, 36 explosives were found and defused over the given period.

The Syrian civil war, ongoing since 2011, has brought about a toll of over 5.6 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people. Most refugees fled to Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Egypt Iraq Damascus Lebanon Women From Refugee Million Arab

Recent Stories

European markets advance as London waits on Brexit ..

13 minutes ago

Supreme Court holds full court reference on CJ Asi ..

2 minutes ago

Lebanon's new PM expects full Western support

15 minutes ago

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft launches on key test ..

15 minutes ago

Govt. endeavoring to make country social welfare s ..

15 minutes ago

Pogba is staying at United, says Solskjaer

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.