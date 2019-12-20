Over 1,100 Syrians Return Home From Lebanon, Jordan Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) More than 1,100 Syrian refugees have returned home from Lebanon and Jordan over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said in its daily bulletin on Friday.

"Over the past day, in total 1,167 refugees returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states, including from Lebanon via the Jdeydet-Yabus, Talkalakh checkpoints - 415 people (125 women and 212 children), and from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint - 752 people (226 women and 384 children)," the bulletin said.

Moreover, the Syrian Armed Forces cleared areas in Damascus and Daraa provinces from mines. In total, 36 explosives were found and defused over the given period.

The Syrian civil war, ongoing since 2011, has brought about a toll of over 5.6 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people. Most refugees fled to Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt.