Over 1,100 Syrians Returned Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours -Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 7 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 02:30 PM

Over 1,100 Syrians Returned Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours -Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) More than 1,100 Syrian refugees returned home from Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, a total of 1,154 people returned to Syria from the territory of foreign states: 329 people (including 99 women and 167 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, and 825 people (including 248 women and 421 children) from Jordan via the Nasib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

The bulletin also said that 16 internally displaced Syrians had returned to their places of permanent residence in the country over the given period.

Syrian engineering units have cleared of mines 2.9 hectares (7.1 acres) of land and neutralized 29 explosive devices over the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

As the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that had been seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees. Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.

