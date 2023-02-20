UrduPoint.com

Over 11,000 Ambulance Workers Striking In UK Over Low Pay - Trade Union

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Over 11,000 Ambulance Workers Striking in UK Over Low Pay - Trade Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Over 11,000 ambulance workers are striking across England and Wales on Monday demanding higher wages amid a record rise in the cost of living in the United Kingdom, UK trade union GMB said.

"Over 11,000 ambulance workers are striking across England and Wales today. This is entirely the fault of a tin eared government ” that refuses to talk pay," GMB Union wrote on Twitter.

During the last few months, the UK healthcare system has been suffering a severe shortage of health workers, who are leaving the profession because of low wages, price increases, overburdening and inability to get higher qualifications.

The situation is further exacerbated by strikes of health workers. Thousands of UK ambulance employees staged repeated protests this winter, which forced the UK government to request the support of the armed forces with a view to keeping the health care system running during the strikes.

The UK has seen a series of strikes by civil servants over the past months as people express their dissatisfaction with the worsening economic situation caused by rising energy prices and soaring inflation in the country. Employees of railroad companies, post offices, airports and lawyers, among others, have been taking part in the demonstrations.

