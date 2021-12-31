UrduPoint.com

Over 11,200 Migrants Tried To Cross Into Germany From Belarus Via Poland In 2021

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2021 | 01:30 AM

Over 11,200 Migrants Tried to Cross Into Germany From Belarus Via Poland in 2021

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) German Federal police said on Thursday it had stopped 11,213 migrants from crossing into the country illegally from Belarus via neighboring Poland.

"Hence, the German-Polish border remains a flashpoint," the police said in a statement.

The number of illegal migrants coming to Germany from Belarus through Poland skyrocketed to 474 in August from 26 recorded between January and July.

The number of illegal arrivals with what the German police call "Belarusian connection" surged by 2,049 in September, 5,294 in October and 2,849 in November. Police recorded 521 illegal crossings as of December 29.

The European Union accuses Belarus of waving through migrants, most of them from the middle East and Africa, to get back at it for crippling economic sanctions, a claim denied by President Alexander Lukashenko. Belarus blames EU neighbors for pushing vulnerable people back across the border.

Related Topics

Africa Police German European Union Germany Belarus Poland Middle East January July August September October November December Border From

Recent Stories

Ten percent gap between male, female registration ..

Ten percent gap between male, female registration serious issue: DG NADRA

1 minute ago
 CPO Rawalpindi meets Martyrs families

CPO Rawalpindi meets Martyrs families

2 minutes ago
 Squad constituted to prevent one wheeling

Squad constituted to prevent one wheeling

2 minutes ago
 PTI will clean sweep next elections: Fayaz ul Hass ..

PTI will clean sweep next elections: Fayaz ul Hassan

2 minutes ago
 1500 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in fin ..

1500 projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority in final stages: Ch Sarwar

2 minutes ago
 Five quacks' clinics sealed

Five quacks' clinics sealed

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.