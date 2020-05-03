UrduPoint.com
Over 11,400 COVID19 Cases Now Confirmed In Ukraine, Death Toll At 279 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 03:30 AM

Over 11,400 COVID19 Cases Now Confirmed in Ukraine, Death Toll at 279 - Health Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) A total of more than 11,400 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Ukraine, where the death toll from COVID-19 currently stands at 279, the country's Health Ministry informs.

"In the past 24 hours, 550 new cases have been registered," the ministry said in a statement on its official Telegram channel on Saturday. According to the release, seven new COVID-19 deaths were registered in the country in the past 24 hours.

"As of 09:00 on may 2, there are 11,411 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine, including 279 deaths, 1,498 people have recovered," the health ministry said.

Earlier this week, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that the United Nations was seeking $69 million to provide "life-saving assistance" to Ukraine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The US State Department said on Friday that the United States was allocating $12.1 million in health assistance to Ukraine to help the country's healthcare institutions deal with the spread of COVID-19.

